Not Available

Saverio Lamanna, a journalist turned spokesman for an influential government politician, is fired after committing imprudence at work. Defeated both emotionally and professionally, Saverio decides to leave Rome and return to Màkari, his birthplace in Sicily: here he rediscovers a great passion that has remained dormant for years, that of the writer. Driven by the curiosity that characterizes him, Saverio decides to improvise as an investigator and investigate the various local cases, forming an unlikely trio together with the eccentric and light-hearted friend Peppe Piccionello and the determined architecture student Suleima.