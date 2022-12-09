Make a Wish

Not Available

This drama is about entangled lives of four women, a stepmother and daughter of a small diner and another stepmother and daughter of a nation-wide food service company, CE Group. These four women’s lives start to be entangled with a suspicious hit-and-run of a man who then is blamed for embezzlement enrages of CE Group while he in coma from the accident. Without any money or connections, the man’s widow goes on a crusade to prove her husband’s innocence and many obstacles and hardships are encountered along her arduous journey. A suspenseful plot and a story about stepmothers and daughters bring up the rear to present a heartwarming drama to viewers