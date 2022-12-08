Make Me A German

Not Available

Just what makes Germans so successful? They work fewer hours, yet they are more productive and their economy is the most successful in Europe. Even David Cameron says we should strive to be more like them. In a bid to discover their secret, Justin and Bee Rowlatt head to the manufacturing city of Nuremberg with two of their children. Under the tuition of advertising expert PJ, whose company has done detailed research into the typical German, they set out to live, work and socialize the German way. Justin starts work in a pencil factory, Bee learns how the German housewife organizes the home and they set about saving a portion of their income. Trying to make themselves German involves hard work, fun and some entertaining surprises.