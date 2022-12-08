Make Me A Millionaire Inventor

Not Available

This new business series with a feel-good factor delves into the UK patent archives in search of some of the many brilliant inventions that didnt make it off the drawing board. Every episode sees our two specialist presenters pick a forgotten invention each. They pay a surprise visit to the original inventors to find out where it went wrong and re-ignite their old passion. Tailor-made support from a team of experts then helps our inventors structure a business plan, produce and market-test a prototype and coaches them how to pitch. Finally, the moment of truth arrives, in front of potential investors and industry buyers, who are ready to fund production and hit the high street. Do they have what it takes to finally realise their dream?