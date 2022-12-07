Make My Day 2009

Not Available

What if you woke up one morning and everything went completely… right? Make My Day, TV Land’s new hidden-camera show stars one unsuspecting participant who is secretly filmed on the greatest, luckiest day of their lives. Watch as the contestant is treated to a bizarre 24 hours filled with weird coincidences, extraordinary situations and exciting celeb guest appearances. Based on a British series and brought to you by the producers of Power of 10 and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?