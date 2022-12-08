Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project

Not Available

Millions of people watch shows like "American Idol" and "The Voice" and think they know how the music industry works. But discovering talent is only a fraction of the work. The real challenge is taking that talent and molding it into something special. Linda Perry has spent the last decade doing just that. She has written some of the biggest hits for some of the biggest artists of the last ten years. As a songwriter and producer she has guided the careers of many of today's hottest artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, Linda Perry got her start as the lead singer and songwriter of the nineties rock band 4 Non Blondes. But she quickly realized that her true talent and passion was in the studio, helping young artists reach their full potential. Now, for the first time ever, she is opening the doors of her hallowed Hollywood studio to a talented group of young artists. They will be tested like never before not only in the studio, but out in the real world under pressure and on stage in some of Hollywood's hottest music venues. Her goal is to find the next big thing, and in the end she will choose one or more artists to sign to her record label.