Makeover Wish performs $25,000 room makeovers for truly deserving individuals in need of a break, and after sending their targets off on a surprise weekend getaway, the expert crew creates a superbly executed showpiece in just 72 hours. Makeover Wish is about the upside of human character and the positive ways in which design, beauty and comfort enhance the human experience. It’s about people reaching out through makeover television to better the lives of others. It’s a great opportunity created where one would not otherwise exist, but where one is most certainly deserved and appreciated. Makeover Wish is great designers executing remarkable transformations set against a backdrop of powerful human emotions and passionate characters.