Not Available

Welcome to the Makin' It guide at TV Tome. A half-hour sitcom with disco flavor, set in Passaic, New Jersey. Makin' It was about college student Billy Manucci (David Naughton), who works at Tasty Treats icecream parlor, lives with his family, and hangs out at a disco called Inferno, Passaic's hottest disco; where he is the star dancer. It also starred Greg Antonacci as his brother, Tony; Ellen Travolta as his mother, Dorothy; Lou Antonio as his father, Joseph; Denise Miller as his sister, Tina; Rebecca Balding as Corky Crandall, Billy's girlfriend, who is a receptionist at the William Morris Agency; Ralph Seymour as Al Sorrentino, Billy's best friend, who is refered to as Kingfish; Gary Prendergast as Bernard Fusco, Billy's other friend; and Jennifer Perito as Ivy Papastegios, who was the owner of Tasty Treats. It ran from Feb. 1, 1979 - Mar. 16, 1979, Friday's, from 8:00 - 8:30pm.<br> <br> <br> <br> Makin' It