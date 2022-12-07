Not Available

Season 1: Making Australia Happy Three of Australia’s leading experts have been set the challenge: take eight people from Australia's unhappiest area and give them the tools to become happier. Season 2: Making Couples Happy :) Four ordinary Australian couples embark on a confronting and challenging eight week journey to happiness and relationship fulfilment. For some, it's their last chance before possible separation. Season 3: Making Families Happy :) Follows three Australian families in crisis as they embark on a world first experiment led by two elite psychologists. Can scientific tools make the families happier in only eight weeks?