Making Fiends is a short-lived American comedy horror animated television series. Based upon a web series with the same name, the series premiered on October 4, 2008 on Nicktoons, and on March 7, 2009 on Nickelodeon. The series follows the evil, but dim-witted Vendetta and the new happy girl, Charlotte, at school in the gloomy town of Clamburg. Vendetta hates Charlotte and tries to destroy her in each and every episode. The series is created by Amy Winfrey. She voices Charlotte and her grandmother Charlene, among other characters. Character designer Aglaia Mortcheva is the voice of Vendetta. All of the voice actors from the web cartoon reprise their roles for the TV series, with the addition of a new castmember and crewmember, Dave Wasson The series premiered with no promotion or press release. At one point, it was the highest rated original program on Nicktoons. Despite positive reviews and good ratings, the show was abruptly cancelled after airing just six episodes.