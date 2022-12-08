Not Available

Ed Edmunds has been scaring people since he was a teenager. He parlayed his interest in science fiction and his artistic skills into a mask-making business before he graduated high school, which led to the creation of his Colorado-based company, Distortions Unlimited. That was more than two decades ago, and today the company is world-renowned in the monster and creature animatronics industry. ``Making Monsters'' spotlights the work done at Distortions Unlimited, which Ed co-owns with his wife, Marsha, who handles client relations and sales, among other duties. Ed works closely alongside Jordu Schell, a veteran monster-maker whose work has been seen in films such as ``Avatar.'' Together, the Distortions Unlimited crew creates lifelike creatures that populate haunted houses, Halloween stores and other fright attractions.