Not Available

Making the Band was the brainchild of teen-pop Svengali Lou Pearlman, the former manager of the Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync. Equal parts the Monkees and MTV's The Real World, the show offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a boy band, from their first audition to the signing of their first record deal. The show was a modest hit for ABC. More importantly for Pearlman, the show created legions of fans for O-Town before they even released their first album. ~ Jon Azpiri, All Music Guide ABC Broadcast History March 24, 2000----July 13, 2001 MTV Broadcast History January 19, 2002----March 30, 2002