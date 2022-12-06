Not Available

In Making the Band 3, P. Diddy and his crew--renowned talent managers Johnny Wright and Phil Robinson, choreographer Laurie Ann Gibson and vocal coach Doc Holiday--set out to form an all girl pop group. Following a nation-wide search, 19 girls are chosen to live together in a loft in New York City's Soho, competing for their lifelong dream to become pop stars. Living and auditioning under fierce competition, the girls are judged on their dancing ability, vocal talent, star power and willingness to be part of a group. With no advanced notice of when the dreaded cuts will occur, the girls face an uncertain future and find out that it takes sweat and tears to impress this team of music industry pros. From performing under pressure, to sharing one bedroom, to obsessing about weight, diet and who gets to use the only phone in the house, these girls are put to the ultimate test. Who will survive the cuts? Who is the outcast? Can a band even be made? Only Diddy knows for sure..