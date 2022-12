Not Available

Get down with the artists and the crew as they create the music videos that you know and love. Making the Video brings out the blood, sweat and tears behind the art of video making. See artists like Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, Pink, Nelly, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, and much more. The show traditionally concludes by giving viewers and exclusive look at the world premiere of artist's new video.