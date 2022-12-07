Not Available

‘Making Tracks’ follows musically obsessed C4 presenter Nick Dwyer on an entertaining, globe-trotting journey of musical discovery as he exchanges the sounds of New Zealand for the sounds of the world! This series sees Nick heading to Brazil, India, China, Israel, South Africa & Jamaica on a mission to push, promote and play New Zealand music in any way he can, across the globe. More than just promoting New Zealand music, ‘Making Tracks’ sees famous kiwi hits reinterpreted by musicians around the world. Can you imagine The Mint Chicks “Crazy? Yes! Dumb? No!” played by a Chinese Jazz Septet? Or Pluto’s “Dance Stamina” drummed out by a South African percussion group? What about The Straight Jacket Fits seminal hit “She Speeds” played on a roof top in Tel Aviv by a Ska band? Could Bic Runga’s pop ballad “Sway” be made into a Bollywood smash hit? It's a travel show with a musical twist. Or a music show with a travel twist. You decide! Making Tracks is the brainchild of New Zealand musical maverick and broadcaster Nick D. The premise of the show is simple: take a revered Kiwi song to an overseas artist and have them record a cover version in their unique hometown style. The TV show captures the madcap fun and adventures of Nick D's worldwide odyssey. Each week viewers are introduced to crazy musical personalities, shown around vibrant and culturally diverse cities, and exposed to all kinds of spontaneous madness. Nick visits eight cities spread over five diverse continents - from Buenos Aires (Argentina), to Beirut (Lebanon), and many places in between. Be prepared for a show that embraces a mixture of exotic cities and Kiwi D.I.Y musical attitude - all wrapped up in a dirty backpack.