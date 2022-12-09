Not Available

Makura no Danshi, the new television anime from Earth Star Entertainment will premiere this July. This "new and novel animation entirely in the first-person perspective" is designed to "heal tired hearts." Natsuki Hanae will play one of 12 "makura no danshi" (pillow boys), all full of distinctly individual personalities and each catering to viewers who like a certain "type." The boys all live in the same town underneath a starry sky. Each of the "makura no danshi" will star his own weekly episode as they "sleep beside you and whisper."