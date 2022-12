Not Available

Malcolm McGee (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) is a responsible and sensible 20-something who ends up sharing a Kansas City apartment and a business venture with relentlessly enthusiastic tow truck owner Eddie Sherman (Eddie Griffin). A fast talker with outlandish frenetic energy, Eddie's charming schemes always seems to get the two into hot water. But no matter what the situation, these opposites always end up bailing each other out -- even if they drive each other crazy.