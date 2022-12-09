Mal’s Big Green Hell

Not Available

Mal Rose leads a team of ten drivers and three cars including a V8 Supercar to the famous Nurburgring 24-hour race in June 2006, to take on the circuit that Jackie Stewart called the "greatest and most challenging racing circuit in the world". No wonder - it's 25 kilometres long per lap. And not to mention 220 other competitors in everything from Porsches, BMWs, Vipers, Lambos, Astons to Honda Civics and Vee-Dubs. This movie is in equal parts travel doco., racing car film and personal journey into coping when things don't go as planned.