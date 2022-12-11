Mama Fairy and the Woodcutter

Not Available

A wingless fairy awaits the reincarnation of her former husband to try to locate her lost wings and return to heaven. Sun Ok Nam is a fairy who came down to Earth to take a bath during the Joseon Dynasty. A woodcutter steals her clothes, and she is unable to return to heaven. She decides to marry the woodcutter and has two children with him. But before she can find out where he hid her clothes, the woodcutter dies in an accident. Almost 700 years later, Ok Nam works as a barista in a café, awaiting the reincarnation of her woodcutter husband. To most people who see her, Ok Nam looks like an old woman, but some people can see her for her youthful beauty. When two men, Jung Ji Hyun and Kim Geum, come into the café one day, Ok Nam is convinced that one of them is her reincarnated husband. Can Ok Nam finally find her lost clothes and return to heaven?