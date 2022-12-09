Not Available

Mama June from Not to Hot is all about Mama June's dramatic transformation. "I'm a mama, a grandmama, and a BIG reality star — and now I'm ready for a BIG change," Mama June narrates as we see her strike various poses. But she's not just talking about physical changes, she's revamping her entire life! "It's time to say goodbye to bad men and junk food," Mama June says before adding that fans (and haters) can all "[say] hello to a whole new me, because when they see what I look like now, they're not going to believe their eyes!" At this point we see a string of text that I assume are all things that went into Mama June's dramatic makeover. Included in the list are weight loss surgery, physical therapy, liquid diet, tummy tuck, gastric sleeve, strength training, breast implants, high intensity training, and laser teeth whitening.