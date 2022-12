Not Available

Programme for preschool children combining animation with live action footage from National Geographic and the BBC film archives. The stories centre around the adventures (and misadventures) of a group of animals on the African savanna, including: Mama, a maternal elephant; her ever-awed elephant calf, Max; a know-it-all Cheetah named Bo; Karla, a sweet and curious Zebra; and three wacky monkey brothers named Kip, Flip, and Chip.