The daily life of a household that has two cats: Azuki and Daizu. Azuki and Daizu belong to an office worker in her 30s who loves cats. The owner lives with her father, mother, grandfather, and older brother, the latter of whom the cats call "Megane" (Glasses). Megane adopted a Shiba Inu dog named Mamenosuke after Mamenosuke's owner died. Mamenosuke grew up around cats so he actually thinks of himself as a cat.