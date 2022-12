Not Available

Mamma Mia (Korean: 맘마미아) is a South Korean variety talk show hosted by Park Misun, Lee Young Ja and Cho Kyuhyun where celebrities participates with their mothers. Originally, Mamma Mia was a part of Happy Sunday but it changed its time slot on Wednesday and was replaced on Happy Sunday by The Return of Superman. Kyuhyun then left the show and was replaced by comedian Heo Kyungwan.