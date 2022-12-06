Not Available

Man About the House is a British sitcom starring Richard O'Sullivan, Paula Wilcox and Sally Thomsett that was broadcast for six series on ITV from 15 August 1973 to 7 April 1976. It was created and written by Johnnie Mortimer and Brian Cooke. The series was considered daring at the time due to its subject matter of a man sharing a flat with two single women. It was made by Thames Television and recorded at their Teddington studios. Two spin-off series were later made: George and Mildred and Robin's Nest. The series was remade in the United States as Three's Company in 1977. A film version of Man About the House was released in 1974.