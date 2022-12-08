Not Available

Dan is a childish idiot trapped in an adult’s life, whose world is at near collapse. His girlfriend Naomi is fast running out of patience with his inability to navigate the simplest of life tasks. He has two uniquely dysfunctional friends and a listless teaching career that sees him begrudgingly teach a version of the same lesson every day, inexplicably popular with all but one of the pupils, with his only highlight coming in the form of Miss Lipsey, a head mistress who views Dan with a mixture of pity and despair. To make matters worse, he is tormented daily by his willfully insane father, whose driving motivation in life seems to be to ensure his son is humiliated at every turn.