Animal Planet is serving up another dose of their annual "Monster Week" with a special series titled "Man-Eating". Some of the episodes this week include the following: Man-Eating Super Croc Man-Eating Super Snake Man-Eating Super Wolves Man-Eating Zombie Cats and 2 extra very special episodes titled: Devoured: Man-Eating Super Snake Returns - Supersized Man-Eating Super Squid: Monster Invasion