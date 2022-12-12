Not Available

Sasha Polyanskaya is young, beautiful, she has a wonderful husband, a prestigious job. The house is a full cup, caring parents, loyal friends... But everything collapses in an instant, when on the day of her thirtieth birthday, Sasha finds out about her husband's infidelity and at the same time loses her job. It's time to admit to yourself that her whole happy life was just an illusion. Relatives, instead of supporting Sasha, are preparing a new round of tests, her friends do not know what is happening to her. There is nowhere to wait for help. And then Alexander appears in Sasha's life - her second self. He is not at all like his mistress - bright, determined, ambitious. Just the way Sasha herself should be.