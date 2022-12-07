Man On Earth

Not Available

Tony Robinson travels back through 200,000 years of human history to find out what happened to our ancestors when violent climate change turned their world upside down, and what they teach us as we face our own climate crisis today. While some civilisations flourished, others were destroyed. Vicious and sudden changes to the climate killed millions; but benign change has enabled humans to multiply and develop at an extraordinary pace. Using CGI effects and stunning imagery, this series illustrates how climate has shaped human history from the beginning. Tony seeks answers at some of the world's most important and intriguing archaeological sites, speaking to leading archaeologists, historians and climate scientists.