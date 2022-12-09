Not Available

Man V Expert finds out if it’s ever possible to shortcut your way to the top. Each week, hustler Alexis Conran takes on three intense challenges against world class experts to see if he can find a way to beat them at their own game – without going through years of hard work and training. In any normal head-to-head contest, Alexis wouldn’t stand a chance—but he travels the world to look into science and technology, and will occasionally call on his con know-how in an attempt to come out on top. Driven by his ultra-competitive nature and desire to win at all costs, Alexis won’t give up until he thinks he has a way to be victorious. He then shares the techniques and tricks used in his attempt to beat the expert.