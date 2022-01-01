Not Available

Man v. Food Nation is the name given to the fourth and final season of the Travel Channel's Man v. Food, a food reality television series. It premiered at 9 PM ET on June 1, 2011, with a special preview episode, "The Quest Begins", airing at 9 PM ET on May 25, 2011. In this show, host Adam Richman, actor and food enthusiast, travels to various cities around the U.S. to try the signature food dishes of their local eateries. Unlike the previous three seasons of Man v. Food, where he himself took on a pre-existing food challenge at a local restaurant, in this season, Adam recruits residents of the city he visits to take on a food challenge, while he serves as their coach by giving them tips and advice on how to beat their challenges, using the skills he learned previously from his own food challenges. Adam stresses that while the past three seasons of Man v. Food have been about him, Man v. Food Nation focuses on the viewer - that is to say, the "members of Man v. Food Nation". Win or lose, Adam usually rewards the challengers with a Man v. Food Nation "title belt". The final tally for the season was 11 wins for Man and 16 wins for Food. This was the first and only season to start with Food winning the challenge. It is also the only season in which Food scored more victories than Man.