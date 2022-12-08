Man vs Weird

Not Available

Comedian Simon Farnaby travels from Europe to the US and Asia, meeting people who possess or claim to possess extraordinary powers. Simon meets people who can apparently cut and burn themselves without feeling pain, as well as torture kings and Shaolin masters who can drill into their own skulls without injury. He also encounters human magnets and people claiming to be able to withstand massive electric shocks. And miracle makers who perform incredible feats using just the power of their minds, from healing to levitation. Having met all these gurus and miracle workers, can Simon make himself super-human too?