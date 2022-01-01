Manden Med De Gyldne Ører

Not Available

The man with the golden ears are a Danish satirical drama-comedy series of eight sections, which was first posted Sunday, 1 November 2009 at DR HD, and subsequently on 4 November 2009 at DR2. It is written and directed by Michael Spooner and Simon Bonde, and produced by Tomas Radoor and René Ezra of Nordisk Film. [1] The series follows the record company man Jacob Deleuran (Nikolaj Steen) who tries to find new talent to the record label Global Records ailing economy - since the competitor Allan "bum" Thorsen (Lars Ranthe) is over with his unprecedented success in front of him - while his new and demanding boss Pulley Ties yard (Kaya Brüel) sets limits for him. All this while he also must deal with his newly Konfirmerede teenage daughter.