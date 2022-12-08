Not Available

Wolves, tigers, lions and leopards have fearsome reputations - but in reality they seldom attack people. Scottish filmmaker Gordon Buchanan explores the deadly exceptions to this rule, looking at why some predators suddenly develop a taste for human prey. In Maneater Manhunt join Gordon on dangerous missions to investigate animals that have killed people or killed to eat human meat. And, as populations of the planet's apex predators decrease, the number of attacks on humans increases. Buchanan goes to the places where man still battles beast to put himself 'directly in the path' of a predator to find out. Will he survive an animal attack...?