Manhunt: Kill or Capture

Not Available

Drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Medellin cartel leader Pablo Escobar, and queen of the Miami drug scene Griselda Blanco are among the list of history’s most vicious gangsters, relentless drug barons and ruthless arms dealers. Behind each merciless outlaw’s story are the dedicated special agents and fearless law enforcement officials tasked with capturing these most wanted bandits, dead or alive. “Right now, pivotal world events happening all around us require context within the framework of history – and the recent news of drug lord El Chapo’s escape is a prime example of that,” said Kevin Bennett, EVP and general manager of American Heroes Channel