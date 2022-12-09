Not Available

Drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Medellin cartel leader Pablo Escobar, and queen of the Miami drug scene Griselda Blanco are among the list of history’s most vicious gangsters, relentless drug barons and ruthless arms dealers. Behind each merciless outlaw’s story are the dedicated special agents and fearless law enforcement officials tasked with capturing these most wanted bandits, dead or alive. “Right now, pivotal world events happening all around us require context within the framework of history – and the recent news of drug lord El Chapo’s escape is a prime example of that,” said Kevin Bennett, EVP and general manager of American Heroes Channel. “In this heated environment where the search for Mexico’s most prolific outlaw changes with each passing day, Manhunt: Kill or Capture recounts in vivid detail how El Chapo and other legendary criminals rose to infamy with a reputation of running from the law, and at the expense of thousands of innocent lives.” Each one-hour episode of Manhunt: Kill or Capture profiles the thrilling chase and ultimate takedown of a notorious criminal leader. With special access to in-depth interviews with the agents, policemen, intelligence agents and eye witnesses who brought these criminals to justice, viewers are given an inside look at how the complex operations were executed to bring down the world’s most ruthless and elusive targets.