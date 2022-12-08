Manhunt with Joel Lambert

Not Available

With only what he can carry on his back, former navy SEAL Joel Lambert is pitted against some of the world's most elite military tracking units in treacherous terrain as he attempts to evade capture in 48 hours or less. Spotlighting the thrill of the chase and juxtaposed with ingenuity fuelled by constant fear of capture, the show is filmed on-location in the United States, Poland, South Africa, Philippines, Panama and South Korea. Each episode follows Joel as he is dropped at a starting point with a head start. In less than two days, Joel must reach a pre-arranged extraction point - or risk capture. Given minimal supplies to survive - he must find anything else he needs along the way. Following the chase side-by-side with cameras capturing the action from both perspectives, viewers are brought alongside the action with Joel and the special operatives teams. Will Joel succeed - or will he fall victim to the military or the environment?