Not Available

The story of Espen, a man in his thirties who is loved by everyone. Every day is a party and there's no limit to what he experiences. We meet Espen in various situations where everything is amazing and whatever happens, Espen knows how to handle it. It is simply too good to be true. Espen has escaped into his own head and where his life is a fantastic fantasy world. In real life he is a patient at the psychiatric ward. What would you choose if you were in Espens situation - to be a fantasy hero or an everyday loser?