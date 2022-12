Not Available

Pierre Péan and Vanessa Ratignier follow two key players in the Clearstream affair, Imad Lahoud the former trader and Jean Louis Gergorin, EADS Chief Stretegist. In May of 2002, Imad Lahoud walks out of prison and will surprisingly start a fast career with the French secret services. He is helped by Gergorin who introduces him to General Rondot, the french expert on counterterrorism. Lahoud promises to deliver Ben Laden, and Rondot takes the bait...