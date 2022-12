Not Available

After buying an old coffee shop in a residential area of Tokyo, the master (Katsuhisa Namase) and his wife Yoko (Eiko Koike) rename the store and prepare to reopen it. Then, a girl in school uniform, Tokiyo (Kaho), pops in. a young girl in school uniform, comes into the store. She says she has been held captive for eight years by a man named Yamazaki and has escaped.