Mankind: The Story of All of Us is an American documentary television series on History that premiered on November 13, 2012 in the US and the UK, and on November 14, 2012 in Asia. The broadcast is narrated by Josh Brolin in the US, Stephen Fry in the UK and Jack Thompson in Australia and NZ and from 12 July 2013 is also transmitted on the network Mediaset in Italy on Italia 1 channel.