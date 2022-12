Not Available

MANN & WIFE is a new original Bounce TV series starring David and Tamela Mann as newlyweds Daniel and Toni Mann. The show revolves around the newly married couple and their blended family, each with two children from previous marriages. Daniel, a police officer from Atlanta, and Toni, a school teacher from Dallas, along with their kids all move into Daniel's house in the Atlanta suburbs and have to adjust to their new lives together.