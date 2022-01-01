Not Available

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Park Chul-soo

Manny is a 2011 South Korean romantic comedy television series, starring Suh Ji-suk, Choi Jung-yoon, Byun Jung-soo and Jung Da-bin. It aired on tvN from April 13 to June 2, 2011 for 16 episodes. Tall, with a perfect figure and his qualifications as an Ivy League graduate, Kim Yi Han is Seoul's top male nanny. He is employed by Seo Do Young as a live-in nanny to look after her two young children, Eun Bi and Jung Min.

Cast

Seo Ji-Seok
Choi Jung-yoon
Byeon Jeong-su
Goo Seung-hyunOh Jung-min
Jung Da-binOh Eun-bi

