Man's Best Friend

Not Available

Although Tai Jin-sek has a canine partner, Rocky, he does not get along with his neighbour, Man Wing-long, who is a dog-loving veterinarian. When Wing-long's dog goes missing, she is quick to accuse Jin-sek of being the cause. The dynamics between the two neighbours change when Wing-long's friend, Au Ji-san, moves in with Wing-long and Jin-sek quickly falls in love with her. To complicate things further, Wing-long is also fielding a love interest at work, from a fellow veterinarian, Man Hok-yan.