The two-part special “Manson Speaks: Inside the Mind of a Madman” presents a new theory on Manson’s motives that does not align with the “Helter Skelter” theory he was prosecuted under; brings forth eye witnesses who are speaking publicly about Manson for the first time; and makes contact with the only convicted Manson Family killer who is currently out of prison and living under a pseudonym.The special also examines 26 hours of exclusive never-before-broadcast phone conversations with Manson that may change the scope of his crimes, almost five decades later.