Whether its questions about booze, sex, or violence, MANswers is trivia for men that delivers real answers that guys need to know. In each episode, "MANswers" races through re-enactments, expert one-on- ones and man-on-the-street interviews to educate Spike viewers on the taboo topics in terms only guys can relate to. The truth is never what you would expect and will inevitably end up being talked about around the water cooler the next day.