Two people take off into the bush with a map, a compass and a head start. The tracker is on horseback, armed with a local guide and an arsenal of forensic skills. The prey have 36 hours to reach a finish line some 40 kilometers away without getting caught. How they escape is up to them. The prey may know each other going into the chase, but will the pressure of being hunted cement their bonds or destroy their relationships? The prey are looking for glory. Mantracker is looking for them.