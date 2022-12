Not Available

Still testing viewers’ Real Housewives viewing limits, Bravo has given the go ahead to a The Real Housewives of New Jersey spinoff, starring Caroline Manzo, called Manzo’d with Children. The reality soap also would feature husband Albert, children Lauren, Albie, and Chris, as well as Manzo’s sister — as well as her sister, aka Aunt Fran, who made an appearance on the mothership show with her pet pig.