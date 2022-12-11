Maple Leaf Red

Not Available

In the last two to three years of their poverty alleviation efforts, Han Li works with Ga Cha secretary Bao Feng to lead the party members in improving the quality of life of the masses. Han Li has volunteered to become the first secretary of Ga Cha village only to realize upon his arrival that things are far from being as simple as he initially expected. Nonetheless, he refuses to be intimidated by the difficulties before him as he formulates a precise plan of attack and lays a solid foundation to construct a thriving industry and revitalize the beautiful countryside for the people to live in.