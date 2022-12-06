Not Available

Mapp and Lucia

  • Comedy
  • Drama

A series based on the books by E. F. Benson and set in the English countryside of the 1930's. The Mapp and Lucia of the title are two middle aged women who exist in a permanent state of one-upmanship with each other. Always trying to have the last word or to arrange the better garden party. In many ways this is the female version of the equally wonderful Jeeves & Wooster, it is set in the same era and they both follow the adventures of the English gentry.

Cast

Geraldine McEwan
Prunella Scales
Nigel Hawthorne
Dennis Lill
Mary MacLeodGodiva 'Diva' Plaistow
Geoffrey Chater

