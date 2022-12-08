Mapping The World

Not Available

This three-part series tells the epic and beautiful story of cartography, from the discoveries of the early cartographers to the tools that have given us Google Earth and in-car satellite navigation. Each episode addresses a basic technological challenge of map-making and, in the process, sheds light on the wider world: on issues of power, romance, wars and exploration. In tracing the seismic shifts in the history of map-making and understanding what drove the map-makers themselves, this series ensures that we will never look at a map in the same way again.